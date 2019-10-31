Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: The Colts have won their last two games by a combined score of 74-0. Buena was predicted to lose last week’s contest against Ironwood Ridge, but instead, the Colts shut out the Nighthawks 27-0 and moved one step closer to solidifying a playoff spot in the 5A bracket. Per MaxPreps.com, the Colts are ranked No. 12 in the state 5A standings, meaning so they’re in decent shape as long as they win Friday. Sunnyside is led by freshman quarterback Deion Conde, who completed 9 of 10 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns last week against Marana. Sunnyside’s offensive line will need to protect Conde from defensive end Jesse Avina, who recorded four sacks last week. Buena is one of the hottest teams right now in Southern Arizona, so it’d be tough to pick against them. Let’s call it 43-20.