Sunnyside Little League needed to pull off its second come-from-behind win in as many days to punch its ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.
The south-siders fell just short, falling to Hawaii 4-1 in the Western Regional final in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday night. The loss eliminated Sunnyside, which finished one win shy of becoming the first local team to make the LLWS since 1986.
The loss was Sunnyside’s second to the Hawaiian team this week. The team fell on Monday, but rallied to win three consecutive elimination games to climb back into the championship game from the loser’s bracket — including a come-from-behind, 3-2 win on Friday night that eliminated Northern California.
Coach Francisco Rivero believed his team had the right combination of pitching depth and hitting ability to win it all.
Sunnyside started Saturday’s game with a run. Juan Hernandez’s tipped a first-inning triple to right field, then scored on an RBI single by Damian Lorta.
Sunnyside led 1-0 before Hawaii’s offense came to life in the third inning. With two outs in the top of the third inning, Hawaii’s Duke Aloy smacked a three-run shot over the center field wall and Sunnyside trailed 3-1.
Sunnyside pitcher Juan Abril threw 74 total pitches in 4º innings. He gave up three runs and six hits with one strikeout and walked one. After a double and an intentional walk by Hawaii with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Francisco Rivero Jr. replaced Abril.
The coach’s son completed the inning with a groundout, but after a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth, he returned to the mound and Hawaii pitcher Logan Kuloloia hit a solo home run over the center field wall. Michel Muniz Jr. replaced Rivero, but only threw six pitches before Aciel Guillen came in to finish the inning. Sunnyside allowed eight hits, the most it gave up during the run.
Sunnyside had one last chance for late-inning heroics, and the team had its best hitters due up: Hernandez (.400), Lorta (.500) and Izaiah Moraga (.500). Moraga grounded out after both Hernandez and Lorta popped out, ending the game.