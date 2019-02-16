Sunnyside High school won its first state championship in 1965, when coach Jim Mielke’s boys cross country team finished No. 1 in state.
The Blue Devils won another cross country title in 1975, and have since added a softball title and two football state championships.
But the ranking dynasty in Tucson prep sports continues to be Sunnyside’s wrestling program. It won its 32nd state championship a week ago, a streak that began in 1979. What’s just as impressive is that four coaches have kept that streak humming: Don Klostreich won the first nine Sunnyside wrestling titles, Richard Sanchez added five, Bobby DeBerry then won 15 and now Anthony Leon has won three for the Blue Devils.
They long ago surpassed Tucson High’s total of 29 state baseball championships to lead all Tucson teams. The Tucson High track program has won 18 state titles.
In Arizona, Sunnyside continues to chase the Phoenix Brophy Prep boys swimming program, which has won 41 state championships, and the Xavier Prep girls golf team, with 36.
Then come the Blue Devil wrestlers.