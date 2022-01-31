Super secret story

This is a nofollow test.
For Star subscribers: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange is moving into a large, new space on Tucson's north side later this year.
For Star subscribers: After Tino's Pizza founder died, the family is ready to "retire that legacy and let it live as the beautiful thing that it was.”
A 74-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in the Catalina area. A woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
For Star subscribers: A year-and-a-half after the University of Arizona acquired the assets of troubled for-profit online Ashford University and rebranded it as the nonprofit UA Global Campus, the university announced plans to fully integrate the online school into its operation.
Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage. Tucson's swap meet is currently accepting applications from food truck owners and are in search of a variety of cuisines.
HB 2596 would goes on to require ballots in Arizona to be counted by hand, votes to be cast only on Election Day and restrict access to early ballots.
For Star subscribers: Tenants say out-of-town buyers have forced them out of a midtown complex that used to have affordable rents for older residents on fixed incomes. Flipping senior apartments "may be legal, but it's certainly not moral," says housing advocate.
HB 2043 would punish businesses with a minimum $500K fine if they force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and any of them get sick from the jab.
For Star subscribers: Walgreens and VillageMD are uniting pharmacies and primary care at sites throughout Tucson, with the first opening in February.
Things to do this weekend Jan. 26-30 in Tucson, Arizona include gem shows, indoor and outdoor events, shopping, live music and more.
