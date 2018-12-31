Nick Foles, Super Bowl MVP.
Before last February, that may have seemed ridiculous. But after the miraculous run that Foles had in Carson Wentz’s stead late last year — and watching what he’s doing with Wentz injured this year — perhaps it’s not so crazy.
Foles stepped in after Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, helping the Eagles clinch their first division title in four years. A week later, the former Wildcats star threw for four touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants.
But during the playoffs, and indeed in the Super Bowl, Foles was nearly flawless. The longtime backup had 352 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to an upset win over Minnesota in the NFC Championship game, then followed up with a 373-yard, three-touchdown game in the title game, even catching a touchdown pass.
Though thousands of miles away, Arizona fans cheered for their former QB.