Monastery available longer if needed

The former Benedictine Monastery in midtown Tucson could continue to house migrants for a few weeks longer than initially thought.

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said the developer that owns the location where thousands of asylum seekers have been housed since January is willing to keep the doors open for a few more weeks if county officials need more time.

"If the county needs a little more time to make their facility a more inviting space, we can stay at the Benedictine for another few weeks while they get their transition work done," Kozachik said.

Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías said he appreciates the offer. But he expects the county will be ready to house migrant families in unused portions of the county's juvenile detention center.

He added that the former monastery is beginning to show its age. Bathrooms and other infrastructure inside the facility have begun to fail, making it harder each day to house hundreds of migrants, he said.