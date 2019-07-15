HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussion for widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
How do you navigate the Alzheimer's journey? (A Dementia caregiver education event) — Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ, 240 N. Highway 90 Bypass, Sierra Vista. This workshop will focus on Dementia 101, Living day-to-day with Dementia, and ending with a lively Dementia question and answer session. Participants will learn about the stages of Alzheimer's and what to look for, rules to remember for caregivers, and have an opportunity to ask any unanswered questions. Please feel free to bring a sack lunch. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 24. 694-6889. eventbrite.com.