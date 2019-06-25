HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9 a.m. July 6. 795-7985.