HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. April 8.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. April 10. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Aging Mastery Program — Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Interactive comprehensive approach to aging well that helps participants gain new skills, make new friends while focusing on key aspects of health, finance, relationships, personal growth and community involvement. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. April 11. $99. 305-3410. pcoa.org.