HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. April 29.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Parkinson and nutrition: you are what you eat — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Learn how to manage symptoms with food by certified nutritionists Vanessa Leschak and Teresa Kitchens. 10:30 a.m.-noon. April 30. 299-3000.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 1. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
SightSavers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. Call to schedule an appointment. 8 a.m.-noon. May 4. 694-1471.