HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. March 18.
- Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
30th Anniversary Open House — Lifestyle Hearing Solutions, 7225 N. Oracle Road. Lunch with refreshments, prizes, gift basket raffle, hearing aid kits and demonstrations of new technology. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21. 323-0999. lifestylehearingsolutions.com.
PWR! Gym Presents Parkinson Tricks from the World of Mime and Circus — PWR! Gym | Parkinson Wellness Recovery, 140 W. Fort Lowell Road. Rob Mermin uses fun, circus games, and props to improve coordination, postural awareness, and development of reflexes. 4-5:30 p.m. March 21. 591-5346. pwr4life.org.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park: Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Laurie Dodd, MD. The walk covers one to two miles on level ground. 8-9:15 a.m. March 23. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.