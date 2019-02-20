HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Ongoing Health Conditions — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Interactive workshop for those living with ongoing health conditions and their caregivers. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for individuals living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Emotional Health Education Workshops — Comanche Wells Community Clubhouse, 775 W. Roger Road. Free adult emotional health workshop. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 27. 603-9126. ihaofutah.com.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Aging Mastery Program — Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Interactive comprehensive approach to aging well that helps participants gain new skills, make new friends while focusing on key aspects of health, finance, relationships, personal growth and community involvement. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $99. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
The Eyes Have It — The Fountains at La Cholla. Meet to share resources to enhance the quality of life for those living with low vision and their loved ones. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 28. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9 a.m. March 2. 795-7985.