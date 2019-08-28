HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway., Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 4. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
Journey for Control: Diabetes Workshop — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join TMC Diabetes Dept. educators for this four-week educational group sessions that will give you the information and tools you need to stay in control. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 4, 11, 15 and 25. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Empowered Aging: Experts Tackle Bone and Joint Health — The University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building (HSIB) Forum, 1670 E. Drachman St. Experts will address these issues and other common orthopedic issues associated with aging. After the conclusion of these featured presentations, a panel discussion will commence, including interactive audience question and answer. 6-7:15 p.m. Sept. 4. 626-5040. arthritis.arizona.edu.
Alzheimer's Assn Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 5. 322-6601. tmcaz.com.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Support, education and discussion. For adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 5. 594-5580.
Beat Cancer Boot Camp Festival — Udall Park- Amphitheater, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Meet local fitness and wellness experts. Fun, food, music and special guests. 8-11 a.m. Sept. 7. 419-8632. beatcancerbootcamp.com.
2nd Annual International Forest Bathing Day — Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte. Gentle guided walk to re-connect with nature to promote healing. Walk includes a tea ceremony comprised of wild foraged native plants. Email carolroberge@icloud.com to pre-register. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7. $30 plus garden entrance. 1-206-714-0544. carolroberge.com.
Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9 a.m. Sept. 7. 795-7985.