HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Marana Main Health Center, 13395 N. Marana Main St., Marana. Fun, interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes/pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for support, education and discussion. For adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 1. 594-5580.
Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 3. 795-7985.