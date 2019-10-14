HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join with others who share your questions, get ideas and feel less alone. 9-10 a.m. Oct. 21. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Stroke Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. For stroke survivors and their care partners. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 21. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Alzheimer's Film and Discussion "Be With Me Today" — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. For care partners or family of someone with a dementia. Film screening and discussion with Lyndi Anderson. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 22. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Essentials to Wellness: Yes! It's Still Sugar - No Matter What It's Called — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot. TMC Wellness experts share information to help you get and stay on the right track with your health. Learn ways to find a healthy balance in your diet. 10-11:15 a.m. Oct. 23. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St, Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Pain Management: Medical and Non-Invasive Options — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Physician William Abraham, MD, from TMC Integrative Pain Clinic, to learn more about the non-surgical treatments available for chronic pain. 4-5 p.m. Oct. 23. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.