HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Live More, Live Better. — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E Tanque Verde Road. Learn more about avoiding, living with and effectively managing diabetes with Linda Dingle, Diabetes Educator, Pima County Health Department. For adults. 6-7:30 p.m. June 17. 594-5275.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Comedy Fundraiser For Alzheimer's — Woodland Palms Memory Care, 1020 N. Woodland Ave. Join us for laughter, food and fun. All proceeds go to The Alzheimer's Assciation. 6-7:30 p.m. June 19. 777-3198.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, and find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. June 19. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for support, education and discussion. This event is for adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 20. 594-5580.