HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Group support for widowers. 884-5470. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. May 13.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night's sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. May 14, 21, 28, June 4 and 11. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. May 14. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. May 15. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.