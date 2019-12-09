All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for support, education and discussion. This event is for adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 19. 594-5580.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park - Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Laurie Dodd, MD will lead the walk. 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 21. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.