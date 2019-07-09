HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. July 17. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Support, education and discussion. This event is for adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 18. 594-5580.
PWR Gym Presents Dance for PD with Debbie Braganza — Parkinson Wellness Recovery Gym, 140 W. Fort Lowell Road. Experience the mentally, physically, and psychologically stimulating effects of dance. Registration required. 4-5:30 p.m. July 18. 591-5346. pwr4life.org.