HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night's sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. June 4 and 11. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 5. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.