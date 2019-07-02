HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. July 9. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.