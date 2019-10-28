HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS FOR NOV. 4-10
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living Expo — Green Valley Village Farmers & Artisans Market, 101 S. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley. Diabetes checks, flu shots, mammogram screenings, food demos, heath enrollment assistance and health vendors. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6. 882-2157. heirloomfm.org.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group — Hacienda at the River, The Stable, 2720 E. River Road. Share concerns, learn tips and coping strategies toward successful care giving. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 6. 694-7021.
Conquering Arthritis Meet the University of Arizona Arthritis Center Researchers — The University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building (HSIB) Forum, 1670 E. Drachman St. Learn about leading-edge research, panel discussion with UA Arthritis Center director Dr. Kent Kwoh, pain management specialist Dr. Mohab Ibrahim, and mind-body medicine pioneer Dr. Esther Sternberg. Registration required, email livinghealthy@arthritis.arizona.edu. 6-7:15 p.m. Nov. 6. 626-5040. arthritis.arizona.edu.
Alzheimer's Assn Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Support for caregivers of those with Alzheimer's. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 7. 322-6601. tmcaz.com.
Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, Macular degeneration, and dry eye. To schedule an appointment, please call 520-694-1471. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 9.
Tucson Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. All ages and abilities. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 9. 230-1754. act.alz.org.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park: Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Gonzalo Celis, Primary Care Physician with Carondelet Medical Group will lead the walk. 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 9. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.
Healthy Living Expo — Rillito Park Farmers Markets, 4502 N. First Ave. Diabetes checks, flu shots, mammogram screenings, food demos, heath enrollment assistance and health vendors. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10. 882-2157. heirloomfm.org.