HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS

All events are free unless otherwise noted. 

Widowed to Widowed — Offers group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.

  • The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
  • Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. March 11. 
  • Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
  • Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 

Health & Wellness Vendor Fair — Natural Grocers, 5600 E. River Road. Samples, demos, and giveaways. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 12. 299-0956.

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Churc h, 1431 W. Magee Road. For individuals living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. March 12. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.

Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. March 13. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.

Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. March 14. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.

Aging Mastery Program — Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Interactive comprehensive approach to aging well that helps participants gain new skills, make new friends. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. March 14. $99. 305-3410. pcoa.org.

