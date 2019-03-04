HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Offers group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. March 11.
- Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Health & Wellness Vendor Fair — Natural Grocers, 5600 E. River Road. Samples, demos, and giveaways. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 12. 299-0956.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Churc h, 1431 W. Magee Road. For individuals living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. March 12. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. March 13. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. March 14. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Aging Mastery Program — Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Interactive comprehensive approach to aging well that helps participants gain new skills, make new friends. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. March 14. $99. 305-3410. pcoa.org.