Support Pima Council on Aging and these other nonprofits and qualify for a tax credit

Pima Council on Aging
8467 East Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710
520-790-7573, Ext. 5042
Since 1967, Pima Council on Aging has led the way improving the experience of aging in our community. It serves more than 35,000 people annually through meal delivery, advocacy, budgeting assistance, caregiver support, home repairs, and much more. PCOA promotes dignity, respect, and independence for older adults across Pima County.
St Luke's Home
615 E Adams St., Tucson, AZ 85705
520-628-1512
St Luke's Home (SLH) has provided compassionate care to vulnerable populations in Tucson for over 100 years. SLH, a non-profit, non-denominational agency, is an assisted living for low income Elders, providing quality of life care for Elders to age with dignity. Among our Elders are the essential workers of yesteryear: the teachers who taught us; the nurses who healed us; the ministers who consoled us; and the veterans who fought for our freedoms.
Mending Souls
5009 E. Fifth St., Tucson, AZ 85711
520-437-6007
Non-denominational free sewing & paper arts school and upcycling zero-waste charity factory that handmade 180,000 treasures for hospitals, schools, shelters, nursing homes, fire/police departments, veterans, shut-ins, etc. including PPE masks, baby items, rehab pillows, chemotherapy caps, dementia activity mats, all scraps go into pet rescue beds! White House recognized us as #1 All-Volunteer organization for PPE masks during pandemic.
Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
8920 East Woodland Road
Tucson AZ 85749
520-749-2360
Since 1974, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson has been making a difference in the lives of children, adults, and military veterans living with disabilities. Our riders face challenges such as: autism, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord abnormalities, PTSD, depression, and anxiety. TROT’s unique programs can provide life-changing benefits including: strengthening muscles, improving balance, developing confidence and independence, improving communication skills and peer interaction, and improving participants’ overall health. A state-of-the-art mechanical lift system provides a safe and efficient way for individuals who use wheelchairs to mount and dismount their equine companions.
TROT is a leader in has served thousands of riders and is dedicated to empowering the most vulnerable individuals to achieve life-changing goals and more independent and self-sufficient lives through the power of equine-assisted activities.
Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center
17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
520-668-0547
We strive to meet the nutritional needs of the hungry and address the causes of hunger through education, workforce development, coaching and other human services. Our one-stop hub is operated mainly by volunteers. We distribute emergency food to over 10,000 individuals each year, and our new Resource Center provides meeting spaces that we and our community partners use in our rural area to deliver services, classes, and encouragement.
For information on how to submit your qualifying organizations information, email jeubank@tucson.com