 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support Pima Council on Aging and these other nonprofits and qualify for a tax credit

Support Pima Council on Aging and these other nonprofits and qualify for a tax credit

  • Updated

Pima Council on Aging

8467 East Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710

www.pcoa.org

520-790-7573, Ext. 5042

Since 1967, Pima Council on Aging has led the way improving the experience of aging in our community. It serves more than 35,000 people annually through meal delivery, advocacy, budgeting assistance, caregiver support, home repairs, and much more. PCOA promotes dignity, respect, and independence for older adults across Pima County.

St Luke's Home

615 E Adams St., Tucson, AZ 85705

520-628-1512

www.stlukeshometucson.org

St Luke's Home (SLH) has provided compassionate care to vulnerable populations in Tucson for over 100 years. SLH, a non-profit, non-denominational agency, is an assisted living for low income Elders, providing quality of life care for Elders to age with dignity. Among our Elders are the essential workers of yesteryear: the teachers who taught us; the nurses who healed us; the ministers who consoled us; and the veterans who fought for our freedoms.

Mending Souls

5009 E. Fifth St., Tucson, AZ 85711

www.LoveMendingSouls.org

520-437-6007

Non-denominational free sewing & paper arts school and upcycling zero-waste charity factory that handmade 180,000 treasures for hospitals, schools, shelters, nursing homes, fire/police departments, veterans, shut-ins, etc. including PPE masks, baby items, rehab pillows, chemotherapy caps, dementia activity mats, all scraps go into pet rescue beds! White House recognized us as #1 All-Volunteer organization for PPE masks during pandemic.

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson

8920 East Woodland Road

Tucson AZ 85749

520-749-2360

trotarizona.org

Since 1974, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson has been making a difference in the lives of children, adults, and military veterans living with disabilities. Our riders face challenges such as: autism, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord abnormalities, PTSD, depression, and anxiety. TROT’s unique programs can provide life-changing benefits including: strengthening muscles, improving balance, developing confidence and independence, improving communication skills and peer interaction, and improving participants’ overall health. A state-of-the-art mechanical lift system provides a safe and efficient way for individuals who use wheelchairs to mount and dismount their equine companions.

TROT is a leader in has served thousands of riders and is dedicated to empowering the most vulnerable individuals to achieve life-changing goals and more independent and self-sufficient lives through the power of equine-assisted activities.

Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center

17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629

520-668-0547

www.sahuaritafoodbank.org

We strive to meet the nutritional needs of the hungry and address the causes of hunger through education, workforce development, coaching and other human services. Our one-stop hub is operated mainly by volunteers. We distribute emergency food to over 10,000 individuals each year, and our new Resource Center provides meeting spaces that we and our community partners use in our rural area to deliver services, classes, and encouragement.

For information on how to submit your qualifying organizations information, email jeubank@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News