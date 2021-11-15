 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Support the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving and Christmas

  • Updated

The holidays are upon us, and those with a heart for giving can find ample opportunity through the Salvation Army Tucson.

Volunteers of all ages can gift in time, in money and/or in kind, according to Salvation Army Board Member Noel Desilets.

“During the holidays when everyone is celebrating, it is a good time to be humble and remember all of the reasons that we have to be thankful. Thanksgiving and Christmas give us opportunities to consider how well most of us have it. Even with all of the turmoil and craziness out there, we are doing pretty well and we should take the opportunity to give back to those who are less fortunate when we can,” said Desilets, who has volunteered to help serve Salvation Army holiday meals for the past 15 years.

The 2021 Thanksgiving and Christmas Community Dinners have adopted a dual format this year: Both in-person gatherings and drive-thru formats will be offered.

“We didn’t want to lose the opportunity to sit down and celebrate together last year, but when we did the drive-thru, we found it was actually a chance to serve additional people. Those who are not yet comfortable sitting down together can still receive a meal in the drive-thru, and those who would like to sit down and let us serve them traditionally can do that,” Desilets said.

Desilets is excited that the dinners and other Salvation Army volunteer activities will again provide an opportunity for people to come together to serve those in need, particularly after the loss of a number of long-term volunteers to COVID and other illnesses.

“I am very thankful that we are able to bring people back together. This is not just about the people we are serving. Giving back offers our volunteers experiences that enrich their lives. When we couldn’t have sit-down celebrations with opportunities to volunteer, it weighed on all of us,” said Desilets.

How You Can Help: Support the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving & Christmas

What: Thanksgiving and Christmas Sit-Down Dinners and Drive-Thru Events

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners will be provided to those in need; those not comfortable gathering with others for the meals can receive free take-out dinners on a drive-thru basis. Volunteers are needed to assist with the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner events and can sign up online at salvationarmytucson.org/volunteer. Donations of 200 frozen turkeys, instant potatoes, canned green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, eggs, brown gravy, milk and ready-to-serve pies are needed and can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. You can also make an online donation to support the event at salvationarmytucson.org or by calling 520-795-9671.

Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family

Ongoing through Christmas

Sponsors are needed to adopt 400 local families in need for the holidays. A sponsor commits to providing a $100 gift for each child in a family as well as a $100 grocery card to provide a holiday meal; additional gifts and delivery of items are optional. Families in need can register at salvationarmytucson.org/adopt-a-family-tucson or call 520-795-9671.

Salvation Army Angel Trees

When: Ongoing through December

Where: All Walmart locations, Tucson Mall, Foothills Mall, La Encantada, Tucson Subaru and other local businesses

More than 5,000 ornaments will be placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees throughout the community. Donors can choose an ornament, buy the gift on the ornament and return the new, unwrapped gift to the bin. Donors can also drop new, unwrapped toys, board games, and bikes in bins at local retail stores and malls. The Salvation Army is hoping to collect at least 20,000 toys for about 4,000 children ages 12 and under. Online registration for families in need is available at saangeltree.org or salvationarmytucson.org.

Salvation Army Stuff the Bus

When: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10

Where: Walmart, 7150 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Salvation Army is hoping to collect at least 20,000 new, unwrapped toys, board games and bikes for about 4,000 children ages 12 and under for the Toy Distribution that will be held December 20 through 22. For more information, or to make an online donation, visit the website at salvationarmytucson.org.

Be a Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell-Ringer

When: Beginning Friday, Nov. 19 and continuing through Christmas Eve

Volunteers are needed to ring bells at local retail stores. For more information, visit the Salvation Army bell-ringer volunteer page at salvationarmytucson.org/copy-of-be-a-bell-ringer.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News