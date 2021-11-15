Support the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving and Christmas

The holidays are upon us, and those with a heart for giving can find ample opportunity through the Salvation Army Tucson.
Volunteers of all ages can gift in time, in money and/or in kind, according to Salvation Army Board Member Noel Desilets.
“During the holidays when everyone is celebrating, it is a good time to be humble and remember all of the reasons that we have to be thankful. Thanksgiving and Christmas give us opportunities to consider how well most of us have it. Even with all of the turmoil and craziness out there, we are doing pretty well and we should take the opportunity to give back to those who are less fortunate when we can,” said Desilets, who has volunteered to help serve Salvation Army holiday meals for the past 15 years.
The 2021 Thanksgiving and Christmas Community Dinners have adopted a dual format this year: Both in-person gatherings and drive-thru formats will be offered.
“We didn’t want to lose the opportunity to sit down and celebrate together last year, but when we did the drive-thru, we found it was actually a chance to serve additional people. Those who are not yet comfortable sitting down together can still receive a meal in the drive-thru, and those who would like to sit down and let us serve them traditionally can do that,” Desilets said.
Desilets is excited that the dinners and other Salvation Army volunteer activities will again provide an opportunity for people to come together to serve those in need, particularly after the loss of a number of long-term volunteers to COVID and other illnesses.
“I am very thankful that we are able to bring people back together. This is not just about the people we are serving. Giving back offers our volunteers experiences that enrich their lives. When we couldn’t have sit-down celebrations with opportunities to volunteer, it weighed on all of us,” said Desilets.