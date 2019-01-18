Oregon was opaque all week about forward Kenny Wooten, with Ducks coach Dana Altman telling reporters Tuesday he doubted Wooten would be able to play this weekend and the school saying his status was still to be determined even after he met with a doctor later on Tuesday.
It turned out the doctor cleared Wooten, and he played 24 minutes Thursday. Wooten had five points, seven rebounds and one block, while throwing some tough defense at Jeter inside, so his presence alone might have made for the five-point difference the Ducks won by.
“Kenny made a tremendous difference with rim protection,” Altman said. “They were looking for him. That’s a big change and it gave us a big lift. I thought he made a big difference for the 24 minutes he played.”