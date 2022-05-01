Susan Castillo

Name: Susan Souders Castillo

Job Title/Organization: RN Professional Development Specialist, Tucson Medical Center; Adjunct Faculty/Pima Community College,Division of Health Sciences

Education: Master of Science in Nursing, Clinical Systems Leadership, University of Arizona, 2019; Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Drexel University, 2017; Associate of Science in Nursing, Anne Arundel Community College, 1992

Professional Affiliations: American Nurses Association, Arizona Nurses Association, Association for Nursing Professional Development

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

My passion has always been teaching, whether it be patients or other nurses and nursing staff. I have worked in 10 different facilities in five states, including medical rehabilitation, trauma and trauma step-down, renal, orthopedics, psychiatric care, progressive care, intensive care and cardiac care, as well as long term acute care and skilled nursing. I have precepted countless new graduate nurses throughout my career.

I am the clinical educator for the cardiac medical unit at Tucson Medical Center, where I help new graduate nurses, experienced nurses, patient care technicians and clerks grow in their knowledge and skills. I am also a clinical instructor for Pima Community College, leading weekly clinical experiences for second semester nursing students. In addition, I am an instructor for TMC’s PCT program - where we show people with little to no medical experience how to care for patients in the hospital setting.

I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all my present and former coworkers, professors and preceptors, who helped me achieve this honor. I also want to thank my husband Zak, who is also a registered nurse, for encouraging and supporting me on this journey. In my experience, learning is a lifelong process. I am blessed to help others learn while learning something new every day!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

