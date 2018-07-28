History: Good and excellent ratings since 2012, but was placed on probation June 11.
What the inspector saw: Tofu, cream cheese, yogurt, milk and cut cucumbers stored at unsafe temperatures; faulty refrigeration unit; faulty thermometer; raw chicken and eggs stored with produce; dishes stored as clean had food debris; not enough chemical sanitizer in dishwashing machine.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection on June 21.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. The person who answered the phone hung up on a reporter.