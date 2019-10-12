History: Good and excellent ratings since the beginning of 2017 until a needs improvement rating Sept. 18 and a fail Sept. 30.
What the inspector saw: Food stored at unsafe temperatures; food containers stored on floor; dirty walls and floors; dirty utensils stored as clean; accumulation of food debris and grease on shelves and near equipment; employee food stored with food service food; chemical sanitizer contained insufficient chlorine.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection is scheduled Oct. 10.
Comments: A message left for comment was not returned before deadline.