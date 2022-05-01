Name: Suzanne Narine

Job Title: Risk Manager, Patent Liaison, Quality Improvement Coordinator

Organization: Northwest Houghton Medical Center & Northwest Medical Center

Education: New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), BSN, Graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2008

Professional Affiliations: ENA; The National Dean’s List; Golden Key International Honor Society

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I began my career in Healthcare as a Comfort Care Provider (NA) in 1997 on a Med/Surg unit. I then became a Nurse Extender and transferred to the Emergency Department. In 2008, I became a registered nurse.

I have had the opportunity to work in many areas of health care from Telemetry, CVICU and step down and the Emergency Department including Level One Trauma Centers. In the last year or so, I transitioned to Risk Management and Quality Improvement to make a difference on a facility level.

Throughout my career, I have held bedside and leadership roles from charge nurse to manager. I take pride in always remembering where I started, where I come from and who guided me to where I am today. Nursing is personal to me – it is in my spirit and the core of who I am both personally and professionally.

I thrive in the unknown, eager to solve the puzzle and to continue learning. The elusive and challenging situations that shape a person into a critical thinker, an observer, an expert clinician, a troubleshooting problem solver. Nursing is the dance between compassion and science. The same situations in life, whether personal or professional, that equally humble you as a human being. I take a great deal of pride in my journey now that I sit here and write about myself. I am the lead by example type. I take all the lessons in life and use them to create, to shape and to guide my fellow teammates whether it was bedside nursing or leadership. I pay it forward. I have a great deal of respect for the coworkers, leaders/mentors that saw that sparkle in me when I had yet to recognize it and push me to continue to grow.

I would like to take a moment and pay homage to the nurses/leaders that showed me what I wanted to be as I grew up in this field. To the one here in Tucson and a few back home in NYC, thank you.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

