Swap meets have long been a solid way in Tucson for locals to unload their worldly possessions without having to hold garage sale at their homes.
Tucson has two swap meets, each bursting at the seams with good deals on the weekends.
The Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Road gets busiest on Friday and Saturday nights, especially in the summer time, offering row after row of regulars and first-time sellers pitching everything from couches to comics to fine antiques. It's also open during the day on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Tohono O'odham Swap Meet at 5737 S. Westover Ave. is the dominant swap meet in the mornings on Saturdays and Sundays. It's a little dustier, but a great way to spend your early hours if you are on the hunt for unique ways to decorate your house (think taxidermy deer heads, midcentury modern chairs, Mexican folk art and other funky finds).