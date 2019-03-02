1. Channing Frye is retiring after 15 seasons in the NBA. Here’s how much things change: through Friday, Frye had taken 2,687 NBA 3-point shots. At Arizona, he was a mere 6-for-23 from 3-point distance. Oh, how Wildcat fans still ache for Frye’s last game, the 2005 Elite Eight loss to Illinois, when even one Frye 3-pointer would’ve put the Wildcats in the Final Four.
2. Lawi Lalang is possibly the greatest athlete in UA history; he won eight NCAA distance-running championships from 2012-14 and another eight Pac-12 championships. Now 27, part of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete program – it was his path to becoming a U.S. citizen – Lalang returned to high-profile competition last week at the USA Indoor Championships in New York. But he didn’t have his best stuff. The man who ran a 3:52 mile as an Arizona senior finished 14th in the 2-mile with an 8:42 time.
3. Cienega High grad Nick Gonzales leads the NCAA in home runs (6) and RBI (27) through games of Friday. He’s also hitting .625, which is third nationally. True, the second baseman from New Mexico State has 45 games remaining in the regular season and the competition will intensify. The Aggies play road games at Arizona and ASU this month. But after earning WAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2018, it seems likely that Gonzales is the real thing.
4. The Tucson Rodeo – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros – lost the big part of two days of revenue last week because of a fierce winter storm. Dozens of vendors at the Tucson Rodeo grounds also lost significant revenue, part of which is funneled, by contract, to the Tucson Rodeo. Cowboys and cowgirls were still paid the expected split of $316,320 in prize money. But that didn’t stop the charitable spirit of the 94-year-old event; among the charities it supported was the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, which it gave $1,200 for operational costs. Unfortunately, PCSHF director Pat Darcy, a former World Series pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, did not wear a cowboy hat when he was presented the check by Tucson Rodeo GM Gary Williams. Darcy did, however, get his shoes dirty.
5. The Friday snow-hail-rain storm in Tucson also came at a big cost to the local golf industry. About 400 golfers were scheduled to play at the Randolph Golf Complex on Feb. 22, with revenue projected at close to $20,000. The five city golf courses failed to realize about $50,000 total for a rare snow day.
6. Pima College basketball point guard J.J. Nakai last week became the first Aztec women’s player to be selected the overall ACCAC Player of the Year. She got six of the 14 first-place votes from league coaches and, via a point total system, had a 157-148 edge over the runnerup. After Nakai became PCC’s career leading scorer, breaking the record of former Pima All-American Tia Morrison, the two were introduced at last week’s game against Glendale College in Phoenix. Morrison now works for a Phoenix car dealership.
7. The Westgate Las Vegas Sports Book last week posted its initial Heisman Trophy odds for the 2019 season. After the usual suspects – Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence are ranked 1-2 – the first Pac-12 player listed is ASU running back Eno Benjamin. Whatever happened to Khalil Tate? He is ranked 18th. . Tate and the Wildcats have a lot of work to do when spring drills begin March 18. Much of it is to improve quarterbacking efficiency. ASU completed its spring practices Friday night in Tempe, the earliest completion of spring practice in ASU history.
8. Sabino High grad Willie Wood, who shot a 66 in Friday’s first round of the ongoing Cologuard Classic at Tucson National, was an All-American at NCAA champion Oklahoma State in the early ‘80s. His son, Hayden, is now a senior at No. 1 OSU, and a week ago his father served as “volunteer coach’’ as the Cowboys finished second in the 16-team Prestige Classic in Palm Springs, California. “We lost, so they fired me,’’ Willie said with a laugh on Friday. Willie’s sister, Deannie Wood, one of Tucson’s leading female golfers of the 1970s, Deannie Wood, remains in Tucson. She is recently retired after a career as a school teacher, mostly at Marana Middle School.
9. Arizona State completed its home basketballs season by averaging 10,538 fans per game at Wells Fargo Arena. Incredibly, it’s the first time in the 45-year history of the arena that the Sun Devils averaged more than 10,000 in consecutive years. ASU averaged 10,603 last season. Arizona has averaged at least 13,000 at McKale Center every season since 1986-87 but a more unexpected statistic is this: the Wildcats have not sold out a game at McKale this season. Its game-high is 14,410 against Oregon State. Listed capacity is 14,644. This year’s average is 13,710, the lowest since 2012.
10. The last Catalina High School football player to appear in a Pac-10/12 game was tight end Richard Griffith, who was an Arizona starter from 1990-92 who went on to play seven years in the NFL. In the mid 1970s, Catalina linebacker Steve Budinger became a starter at Stanford. Now comes 6-foot 4-inch, 255-pound Jose Lugo, a Catalina tight end/defensive end who last week committed to play at Arizona State. Lugo, who made 116 tackles last year, is projected to be a preferred walk-on at ASU, although he has scholarship offers from, among others, South Dakota State and Western New Mexico.