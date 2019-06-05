When walking near the bingo hall at Casino del Sol, you'll come across the eclectic menu at Sweetscape Desserts.

The dessert shop was created by Chef Ryan Clark and his culinary team. The menu includes gelato, shakes, floats, sundaes, breakfast sandwiches and more. 

But you'll probably be drawn in by the colorful donuts from pastry chef Gina Skelton. Her whimsical flavors include fluffernutter, fruit cereal and maple bacon.