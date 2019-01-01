Arizona State defensive lineman Tyler Johnson (41) falls onto a fumbled handoff meant for Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) during the fourth quarter of the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018.

Kevin Sumlin’s first regular season could have ended with a flourish, with a Territorial Cup win over Arizona State, which would’ve clinched a bowl berth in his first season at the helm.

If not for those pesky Sun Devils.

Arizona led 40-21 entering the fourth quarter, only to allow 20 unanswered points in the final quarter in a 41-40 loss that was even more heartbreaking than it sounds.

Arizona’s Josh Pollack had a 45-yard field goal attempt to win the game in the final seconds, but the kick went wide right, costing the Wildcats the postseason.

The Wildcats didn’t just cough up a big lead heading into the final quarter, but they led by 16 points with under 12 minutes left. A Khalil Tate interception and a fumbled exchange between Tate and J.J. Taylor on the ensuing possession cost Arizona dearly.

For the year, Arizona finished a disappointing 5-7, with a 4-5 record in the Pac-12.