Kevin Sumlin’s first regular season could have ended with a flourish, with a Territorial Cup win over Arizona State, which would’ve clinched a bowl berth in his first season at the helm.
If not for those pesky Sun Devils.
Arizona led 40-21 entering the fourth quarter, only to allow 20 unanswered points in the final quarter in a 41-40 loss that was even more heartbreaking than it sounds.
Arizona’s Josh Pollack had a 45-yard field goal attempt to win the game in the final seconds, but the kick went wide right, costing the Wildcats the postseason.
The Wildcats didn’t just cough up a big lead heading into the final quarter, but they led by 16 points with under 12 minutes left. A Khalil Tate interception and a fumbled exchange between Tate and J.J. Taylor on the ensuing possession cost Arizona dearly.
For the year, Arizona finished a disappointing 5-7, with a 4-5 record in the Pac-12.