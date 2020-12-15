Sydney's Sweet Shoppe

This new spot can fulfill the wishes of any sweet tooth, especially if that tooth craves pie. The shop sells pies and cakes at 8969 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Arizona's rate of COVID-19 spread was the highest in the nation Thursday, according to a state-by-state metric. And three counties now have substantial transmission of the virus, as defined by Gov. Doug Ducey's benchmarks.
Arizona lost 70-7 on Friday night. The only thing that makes sense now is for Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke to work out the language with the school’s attorneys and part ways with Kevin Sumlin immediately, if not sooner.
Sumlin, whom the UofA fired Saturday after two-plus seasons, came to Tucson with great expectations that never were fulfilled.
A letter to the community imploring residents of Tucson and Southern Arizona to wear masks, stay home and support health care workers as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Pima County and set records in Arizona.
Dr. Cara Christ says not enough Arizonans may be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve some sort of "herd immunity." She says the state needs an impactful campaign to encourage people to get the vaccination.
UofA moves on from Sumlin after two-plus seasons that saw the Wildcats go 9-20 while suffering a school-record 12 consecutive defeats.
UofA falls to Arizona State 70-7 to drop to 0-5, raising further questions about the future of third-year coach Kevin Sumlin.
Adam Lopez was shot shortly after walking from his home on foot sometime before 3 a.m. to meet someone, Tucson police say.
With substantial community spread of COVID-19, Tucson schools told to consider closing classrooms despite low transmission rates on campus.
The Star's columnist checks in on what Arizona needs in its next football coach, a surprise candidate and unprecedented social media criticism of the football program.
