Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 232 pounds
Hometown: Brussels
When he committed: Nov. 24
How he fits: The biggest mystery of Arizona’s 2019 class may just turn out to be the most important one. The three-star Belgian edge rusher is Arizona’s highest-ranked recruit and the 25th-best defensive end for the 2019 class, according to 247Sports.com. His tall frame with room and projectable body type makes him one of the UA’s most intriguing recruits.
Yondjouen verbally committed to the Wildcats during the first half of the Territorial Cup game against ASU, picking the Wildcats over offers from Cincinnati, Colorado and Virginia. Yondjouen runs the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, good speed for a defensive lineman. But he’s only played football since age 16, and played against lesser competition overseas.
Yondjouen adds depth to a defensive end rotation that includes returners Jalen Harris, JB Brown, Jalen Cochran and Justin Belknap. By the time Yondjouen becomes a junior, he could become Arizona’s most imposing defensive player.
He said it: “They’ll get the best of me. No, but seriously, I am a team player. It is very important for me to feel myself in a family with my teammates and my coaches. If I feel like that, I’ll be a leader, a motivator and also a killer on the field. I don’t want to look arrogant but I really love to win.” — Yondjouen.