Former Arizona point guard T.J. McConnell of the Philadelphia 76ers was the guest on former ESPN basketball reporter Jeff Goodman’s podcast last week. McConnell had high praise for his days at Arizona, and for his coaches. “I’m forever grateful for Sean Miller,” he said. “The relationship we had, I can’t even put into words. He was truly been a second dad to me. I don’t think I’d be playing in the NBA now if I didn’t play for him. I know the type of men that Sean and Book Richardson are. They would do anything to help anyone. I have both of their backs forever.”