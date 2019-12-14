History: Before this inspection, a good rating in 2018.
What the inspector saw: Food contact surfaces with dirt and food debris; employee handling tortilla with bare hands; walls and ceiling in ware washing area dirty; food and utensils stored on top of flour in dry storage area; shell stock date tags not organized; some handwashing sinks not functional and others without soap or paper towels.
Follow-up: Passed a reinspection Oct. 19.
Comment: The manager said the problems were mostly maintenance issues and all were fixed right away.