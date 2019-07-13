Mobile Food Unit
History: Good and excellent scores until mid-2018. Since then, four of seven inspections had negative findings, most recently a needs improvement rating June 19 followed by a failed follow-up inspection June 29.
What the inspector saw: Carne asada, Sonoran dogs, ham, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second reinspection July 2.
Comment: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered at a phone number listed online, and voicemail was not available.