Tag your friends

These gift tags were created by the Star's illustrator Chiara Bautista and cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
"I love Christmas because I always spend it with my family. My favorite Christmas food is tamales. My cat would scratch off my face if I tried to dress her up; she would look as adorable as a hateful elf, though. James, the love of my life, and I exchange paintings as Christmas presents. :) ," says Chiara.
Fitz has a similar, but slightly odd relationship with Christmas. "I’ve loved Christmas ever since I was raised on Christmas tamales in an arroyo by coyotes who taught me how to make reindeer out of devil's claws."
Download these printable gift tags and Fitz's take on Midwest gift tags at tucne.ws/tags