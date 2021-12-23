 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Tag your friends

Tag your friends

These gift tags were created by the Star's illustrator Chiara Bautista and cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

"I love Christmas because I always spend it with my family. My favorite Christmas food is tamales. My cat would scratch off my face if I tried to dress her up; she would look as adorable as a hateful elf, though. James, the love of my life, and I exchange paintings as Christmas presents. :) ," says Chiara. 

Fitz has a similar, but slightly odd relationship with Christmas. "I’ve loved Christmas ever since I was raised on Christmas tamales in an arroyo by coyotes who taught me how to make reindeer out of devil's claws."

Download these printable gift tags and Fitz's take on Midwest gift tags at tucne.ws/tags

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News