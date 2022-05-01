 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tahereh (Affie) Facer

Name: Tahereh (Affie) Facer

Job Title: PICU RN IV

Organization: Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Education: BSRN, RRT

Professional Affiliations: ANA, AZNA

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I began my medical career in 1982 as a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Tucson Medical Center working in PICU, NICU, AICU and ED and as a part of the transport team. In 2004 I received my nursing degree and started working in PICU at Banner (UMC).

I have worked in various areas of nursing including, CVICU and SICU and I'm a ECMO/Mobi specialist. I love nursing because at the end of my shift I know I made a difference.

Nurse: just another word to describe a person strong enough to tolerate everything and soft enough to understand everyone.

