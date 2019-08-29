FITNESS
TAI CHI
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. A gentle but powerful chair class. Ages 18 and up. $24 for 4 classes. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
YOGA
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays.$11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 8-9 a.m. Sept. 8. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Yoga for Balance, Bone Building, and Core — Yoga is Therapy, 2921 E. Fort Lowell. Ages 50 and up. 9-10:45 a.m. Sept. 8; 10:45 a.m.-noon. Sept. 8. $11. 870-9287. yogawithbonnie.com.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway Blvd. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. This class covers the basic fundamentals of the aerial hoop, aka lyra. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Participants will learn to climb, invert, and lock in, as well as basic tricks. It is designed for people with little or no aerial silks experience, beginners welcome. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). 5 and 10 class passes available. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. A mixed level class that uses the aerial hammock to learn a variety of skills, tricks, drills and sequences. Designed for students who are interested in using the hammock as an aerial apparatus to build strength, stamina & develop a larger aerial vocabulary & skill set. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.