WORKOUT IDEAS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 a month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. For those who have learned the Basic six and Advanced 6 Tai Chi. This class goes into nine additional moves. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Feb. 25. $27. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. Chair class with slow but smooth movements to work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 27. $24. 465-2890.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Introductory and ongoing Tai Chi practice. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation, adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. All levels welcomed. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Donations appreciated. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. March 3. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Suitable for yoga beginners and those with more experience. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Martial arts/Meditation
Silent Meditation — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Other ways to sweat
HIIT Workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High energy group fitness class paired with the ability to tailor your workout to your own needs and abilities. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Burlesque Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. No dancing or stripping, just exercises that focus on arms, legs and core muscles. Wear exercise attire to move in, bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. Class is usually done barefoot. Ages 16 and up. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Femme - Dance Choreography Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Some dance experience is recommended. It is fairly fast paced with the choreography. Wear clothes to move and bend in, like workout or yoga clothes. Wear sneakers and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Bollywood Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Cardio dance class that moves to the global beat of Bollywood music. Wear comfortable cloths to move in, sneakers and water. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.