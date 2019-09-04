Tucson chef Ryan Clark has a challenge for all you tailgate chefs:
Beginning with the UA-NAU game on Saturday, Sept. 7, and at every home game through the season, Ryan will be on the hunt for the best tailgate dish of the day.
Clark will stroll around the designated tailgate area on the UA Mall and will taste one dish from each contestant who preregisters at casinodelsol.com/solbowl as he looks for the weekly Casino del Sol Bowl champion. Winners each week will receive a free apron and $500 in gift cards and earn the title of Sol Bowl Tailgate Champion of the Week.
To enter, you need to be at least 21 year old and have a tailgate ticket and ticket to that week's game.
Clark, executive chef of Casino del Sol Resort and Casino, also will post weekly tailgate recipe videos at casinodelsol.com/solbowl.