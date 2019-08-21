Where: 1500 15th Street, Douglas
What to expect: Douglas finished the 2018 season 8-2, but all of its wins were vacated after the AIA ruled that the Bulldogs broke multiple rules. Coach James Fitzgerald resigned after the season; his replacement is Hunter Long, a DHS alumnus. Fortunately, Douglas returns running back and tight end Christian Estrella and quarterback Trey Rose III, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns against Tanque Verde last year. Don’t be surprised to see Douglas in the playoff mix this season. They’ll clobber Tanque Verde on Friday; call it 52-6.