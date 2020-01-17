Taqueria La Esquina — Commissary

History: The restaurant had mostly good and excellent ratings except for a needs-improvement rating in May 2018 followed by a pass. It received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 27.
What the inspector saw: Hand sink had no paper towels for drying hands and no signage identifying it as a hand sink, three-compartment sink for ware washing had water disconnected, restroom door does not self-close, cooking area lighting not bright enough.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 28.
Comment: No answer and no way to leave a message.