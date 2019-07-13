Mobile Food Unit
History: Licensed since 2017, the food truck had its first negative inspections last month. It received a “needs improvement” rating June 7 and failed re-inspection June 8, prompting the health department to shut it down temporarily as an imminent health hazard.
What the inspector saw: Chimichangas, cabbage and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures; food truck water supply was not hot enough for handwashing or dishwashing; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection June 14.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No phone number available.