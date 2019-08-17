Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent scores for several years until 2018, since then three of six inspections had negative findings. Most recently, it was shut down as an imminent health hazard on July 27 and failed re-inspection Aug. 7.
What the inspector saw: Equipment failure left cold foods so hot they presented a public health risk; cutting boards and utensils were not sanitized as often as required; no test strips for sanitizing solution, operator not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection is pending. The date was not immediately available.
Comments: Declined to comment.