Tara Manumaleuga

Number: 3
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 5-10
Hometown: Queensland, Australia (Hillcrest Christian College)
Last season's stats: 2.4 pts, 1.4 reb, 0.4 ast, 42.4% FG
