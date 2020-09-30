 Skip to main content
Tara Manumaleuga

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Tara Manumaleuga (3) and UC Riverside Highlanders forward Samantha Fries (20) struggle for the ball on the court floor during a game at the McKale Center, on Nov. 29, 2019.

Number: 3

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

Hometown: Queensland, Australia (Hillcrest Christian College)

Last season's stats: 2.4 pts, 1.4 reb, 0.4 ast, 42.4% FG

