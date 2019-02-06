The last team to go 9-0 at the turn of Pac-12 play, of course, was Miller’s 2016-17 Wildcats. That team actually went 10-0 before memorably dropping their first one at Oregon’s Matthew Knight Arena.
“I think they beat us by, like, 700 points,” Miller said.
Actually, the Ducks won 85-58, but it was a stark reminder that things can’t be taken for granted when you’re undefeated. (As it turned out, Oregon used the game to help eventually pull into a co-championship with the Wildcats at 16-2, then went on to the Final Four that season.)
“I think it’s a good problem to have, first of all, but you have to get everybody really honed in on the task at hand,” Miller said of having a 9-0 team. “Sometimes you have a game at home where you sense there’s an overconfidence with your team. The one thing as a coach you have the opportunity to do, you can sometimes even be harder on your guys, not in a negative way but with the standards of excellence because you’re playing for so much.
“You’re playing for a regular-season championship, which is incredibly hard to do. You’re playing for an NCAA Tournament bid and sometimes a higher seed. You try to guard against worrying about when that first loss comes.”